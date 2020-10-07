$30M in CARES Act funding will go toward VA broadband projects

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia will allocate $30 million in CARES Act funding to improve broadband access in underserved localities.

Localities must apply for funding, and projects must be able to be completed within the time constraints on spending federal dollars in order to be eligible.

This means more Virginians could be connected to high-speed internet by the end of the year.

“Broadband is to today’s economy like electricity was generations ago—when you have it, you can get ahead,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “High-speed internet is essential for students to connect to education, business to connect to the wider world, and citizens to connect to work. The COVID-19 pandemic has made this even more clear, as so much of our lives have moved to virtual platforms. Since day one of our administration, we have made it a priority to increase access to broadband, and I am pleased that we can help more Virginians make those connections now, when they are needed most.”

Approximately 200,000 K-12 students and 60,000 college students in Virginia don’t have access to broadband at home, according to the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia. Governor Northam’s current budget proposals include $85 million in investments for broadband infrastructure.

“Broadband access is a matter of equity, as the pandemic and the rise in virtual meetings and classes demonstrate,” said Delegate Roslyn Tyler, vice chairwoman of the Broadband Advisory Council. “Getting broadband access to rural and urban Virginia helps to ensure that everyone in Virginia moving forward together, and I applaud the Governor for devoting CARES Act funding to this critical priority.”

The following are examples of projects eligible for funding:

Broadband infrastructure capable of delivering a minimum of 25Mbps/3Mbps to Virginians currently unserved, with limited overbuilding of existing infrastructure.

Broadband service connection costs for passings or property with high cost for individual connections, no greater than $10,000 per connection. Examples of such connections are for passings with long driveways, on a private road, or that have costs associated with a rail or highway crossing.

Cellular transmission equipment for parts of the Commonwealth without cell service.

Other projects related to broadband and telecommunications expansion will also be considered.

“Any part of Virginia without broadband risks being left behind in our increasingly digital world,” said Senator Jennifer Boysko, chairwoman of the Broadband Advisory Council. “This initiative will speed up the work of connecting every corner of Virginia, so that everyone has access to opportunity.”

The program will launch Friday, October 9, with only localities eligible to apply for funding. Detailed program and application information will be made available here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.