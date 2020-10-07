Amherst County passes new solar ordinance, permits utility-scale farms

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new solar ordinance will allow bigger solar farms in Amherst County.

The board of supervisors approved the new measure Tuesday night.

The ordinance comes after requests this year to allow a solar facility in the county.

Before, small-scale projects were allowed, but not utility-scale facilities.

Utility-scale farms will be required to have a public hearing before they’re put in place.

“Those that do those kinds of projects will find our ordinance to be in line with others and the state law," said Dean Rodgers, Amherst County administrator.

Utility-scale projects will be required to have a decommissioning plan as well.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.