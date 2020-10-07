Advertisement

Arrest made after 9-year-old abducted on camera in R.I.

By WJAR staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - Police in Rhode Island have arrested a man who they say can be seen abducting a nine-year-old girl in surveillance video.

Providence police have not released the man’s name, but they state he is a 34-year-old from Cranston.

The man is accused of grabbing the little girl Monday.

Video of the abduction was made public in which the child can be seen walking home when a gray SUV parks nearby and someone takes her.

Police say the child was later dropped off near that same location.

Copyright 2020 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Martinsville Company Looking to Hire

Updated: moments ago

News

Impact of Federal COVID Relief

Updated: moments ago

Coronavirus

Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Many families are still wondering how the scary holiday will look this year.

News

Virginia Tech Supercomputer Online

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

Revitalizing Downtown Pulaski

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Amherst Solar Ordinance Allows Bigger Farms

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

COVID Restrictions Halt Berglund Events

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Black Hole Nobel Prize

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

No Plans Yet for Lynchburg Students to Return to Class Full-Time

Updated: 54 minutes ago

National

‘Red Sweater Guy’ Ken Bone shares thoughts on 2020 presidential race

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
He became an overnight sensation following his question during the second presidential debate of 2016 as an undecided voter, but Ken Bone is now sharing his thoughts on the 2020 race.

News

DSLCC Help for Students

Updated: 55 minutes ago