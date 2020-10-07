EARLY YEARS: Parents need to safeguard their kids during virtual learning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With ZOOM, Webex, and Canvas replacing traditional classrooms, there are things that parents need to keep in mind to safeguard their children. That includes protecting their location.

“Literally, trying to put them against a wall, so that whoever is seen on camera is not seeing places that could possibly end up knowing where that particular child is,” says Nancy Hans, executive director of the Prevention Council of Roanoke County.

Hans also suggests setting guidelines for where and when virtual learning is done in the home.

Online etiquette is important.

“Let’s remember when the microphone is on, or the video is still playing and sometimes you may say something, and you thought it was off or you may see somebody do something that maybe they didn’t want you to see,” says Hans.

Also keep in mind that kids often reach out to each other on their phones during “down time” from virtual classes.

That can be a distraction to their friends.

It’s up to parents to set boundaries when it comes to FaceTime and social media.

“Okay, if the other child or the other children are doing their work, then where does that child that may be done have some time, but then set that time,” says Hans.

Between laptops, tablets and phones, that’s a lot of screen time.

Once bedtime comes, Hans says it’s crucial that all screens are put away for the night.

“I also beg parents to not have their kids use their cell phones as alarms, because sleep is so, so very important,” she says.

