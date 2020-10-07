Advertisement

Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor

President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.
President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump’s lawyers can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A district court judge had rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to Trump’s accounting firm.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the department was reviewing the ruling.

The Supreme Court in July ruled 7-2 against the president. It is down to eight justices after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The matter may not be fully resolved before the November election.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Syndrome linked to COVID identified in adults

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
It's a rare, but severe complication of coronavirus in children. Now, a similar syndrome has been identified in adults by the CDC.

National

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Delta was forecast to spend several hours lashing the Yucatan Peninsula before moving into the Gulf of Mexico and re-strengthening before a strike on the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.

National Politics

Coronavirus outbreak at White House grows

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
A top Trump adviser is the latest official to test positive for the coronavirus.

National

AP source: 2 more positives stop Titans’ return to facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive in the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Latest News

National

2 scientists win Nobel chemistry prize for gene-editing tool

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for developing a way of editing genes likened to “molecular scissors” that offer the promise of one day curing inherited diseases.

National

Lost cat found 23 months after Calif. wildfire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRCR Staff
The fire destroyed the family’s house and Lindsy Metz thought, more likely than not, her 8-year-old cat Artemis.

National

Lost cat found 23 months after Calif. wildfire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
When the fire came their way, Lindsy Metz had 30 minutes to gather her children, a few important belongings, and all her pets, except for one.

National Politics

AP source: US to announce charges against British IS members, part of a cell that beheaded hostages

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MATTHEW BARAKAT
The expected announcement is a milestone in a years-long effort by U.S. authorities to bring to justice members of a militant group known for beheadings and barbaric treatment of American aid workers, journalists and other hostages in Syria.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 percent positive rate decreases in VA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
2,170,313 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 4.8 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 4.9 percent reported Tuesday.

National Politics

Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The faceoff in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.