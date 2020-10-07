Advertisement

Lynchburg City School Board says going back five days a week ‘a stretch’

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg City School Board says it doesn’t have plans to return to school five days a week just yet.

That comes after a presentation by the health department to the school board Tuesday night.

According to health data, Lynchburg City has seen a 14-day percent positive rate of over 6 percent.

School board members say they can’t relax their mitigation plans just yet.

As a result, they say they aren’t yet ready to return to school five days a week.

“We will look at that information from our own dashboard that we keep here within our school division as well as that which is external and we will make the best decisions based upon the information that we have," said James Coleman, Lynchburg City School Board chair.

More kids returned to city schools as part of a hybrid model Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

|
By Bruce Young
Working with Total Action for Progress, Dabney S. Lancaster Community College is applying a one-point-three million dollar grant to help students in high demand job programs, like nursing and commercial driver’s licenses.

Science

Nobel Prize on black hole has local connection

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
Three scientists got the Nobel for their study of the super massive black hole that sits at the center of our galaxy.Sagittarius A*, as it’s known, was first discovered as a bright radio object by the observatory Green Bank, West Virginia, in 1974