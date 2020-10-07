Lynchburg City School Board says going back five days a week ‘a stretch’

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg City School Board says it doesn’t have plans to return to school five days a week just yet.

That comes after a presentation by the health department to the school board Tuesday night.

According to health data, Lynchburg City has seen a 14-day percent positive rate of over 6 percent.

School board members say they can’t relax their mitigation plans just yet.

As a result, they say they aren’t yet ready to return to school five days a week.

“We will look at that information from our own dashboard that we keep here within our school division as well as that which is external and we will make the best decisions based upon the information that we have," said James Coleman, Lynchburg City School Board chair.

More kids returned to city schools as part of a hybrid model Tuesday.

