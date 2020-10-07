Man killed in traffic Monday was driver of disabled vehicle

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of the man killed in traffic Monday night in Amherst County.

Police responded to the incident at 7:34 p.m. October 5 on Route 130 near Buffalo Springs Turnpike.

They say a disabled vehicle was stopped on the side of Route 130 with its emergency lights flashing. As the driver of a tractor-trailer passed by, the driver of the disabled vehicle suddenly ran into the travel lane and was hit by the big rig driver, who police say was not able to stop in time to avoid hitting the victim.

That man, Richard Zadroga, 30, of New Jersey, died at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.