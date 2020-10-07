Nobel Prize on black hole has local connection

GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WDBJ) - An area institution has a connection to one of this year’s Nobel Prizes

Three scientists got the Nobel for their study of the super massive black hole that sits at the center of our galaxy.

Sagittarius A*, as it’s known, was first discovered as a bright radio object by the observatory Green Bank, West Virginia, in 1974. You can’t see a black hole directly.

The prize-winning astronomers led teams that mapped the motion of stars around the monster black hole, thus establishing its existence and measuring its mass.

