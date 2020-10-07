Advertisement

Nobel Prize on black hole has local connection

By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WDBJ) - An area institution has a connection to one of this year’s Nobel Prizes

Three scientists got the Nobel for their study of the super massive black hole that sits at the center of our galaxy.

Sagittarius A*, as it’s known, was first discovered as a bright radio object by the observatory Green Bank, West Virginia, in 1974. You can’t see a black hole directly.

The prize-winning astronomers led teams that mapped the motion of stars around the monster black hole, thus establishing its existence and measuring its mass.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

|
By Bruce Young
Working with Total Action for Progress, Dabney S. Lancaster Community College is applying a one-point-three million dollar grant to help students in high demand job programs, like nursing and commercial driver’s licenses.