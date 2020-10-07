Part of Parkway reopens after repairs in Roanoke area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke is back open after temporary repairs were finished in the wake of a weather-related slope failure, according to the National Park Service.

The parkway has been reopened from the Explore Park entrance to US 220. Work crews say park visitors and drivers in that section should expect a shifted lane alignment, warning signs, new pavement markings and a speed limit reduction to 35 miles per hour.

The road is still closed from south of US 220 to Adney Gap because of a road collapse that spans about 150 feet, about halfway through that stretch. Park officials say the repair will require a closure of at least 12 to 18 months.

That section remains closed to all users, including motor vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.

Updates to the road status will be made available here.

