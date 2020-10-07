Advertisement

Preparations underway in Salt Lake City for only vice presidential debate before elections

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. (WDBJ) - Wednesday night, the two vice presidential candidates, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will participate in their first and only debate before the election.

Set up for the vice presidential debate is underway inside Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah.

After the recent outbreak of COVID-19 among many top officials at the White House, including President Trump and the first lady, extra precautions are in place for the safety of the candidates.

“Safety must be job one for this debate," DNC Chair, Tom Perez said. "And so the debate commission has the responsibility to make sure that everybody who is participating and everybody who is in the debate hall is safe and sound.”

Candidates will be separated by 12 feet instead of seven; Plexiglas barriers have been installed around their podiums.

Many of the precautions come after criticism of Trump’s campaign’s appearance at the first presidential debate in Ohio.

“What we saw in Cleveland was the Trump campaign recklessly disregarded the rules that were set forth that they agreed to,” Perez said. "We were sitting in the debate hall with masks on. There wasn’t one Trump official with a mask on. You’re putting people in harm’s way.”

After last week’s contentious presidential debate, the vice presidential candidates are expected to set a different tone at their debate.

“These two candidates are just so completely different than the people at the top of the ticket,” Jason Perry, director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, said.

He added that this debate takes on extra significance after President Trump’s COVID diagnosis.

“Any time you see something like this get to the highest levels of the white house, it becomes something everyone in the country just wants an answer to,” Perry said.

Everyone in the debate hall will be subjected to a variety of health and safety protocols including COVID testing and mask wearing. If someone does not wear a mask, officials say they will be escorted out.

“Everyone is taking it seriously,” Perry said.

Several topics are expected to be addressed Wednesday night. In addition to the White House COVID outbreak, there’s a battle over filling the supreme court seat and nationwide racial unrest.

On top of that, the two presidential candidates are the oldest in history.

“We’ve never had presidential candidates of this age,” William Treanor, dean at Georgetown University Law Center, said. “Now we have two very senior people running for President, and I think there’s a real focus on the vice president in a way that we’ve never seen before.”

You can watch the vice presidential debate on WDBJ7 at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Virginia democrats host virtual round table on healthcare

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Virginia Democrats hosted a virtual round table on healthcare.

Politics

Ben Cline and Nicholas Betts participate in 6th District candidate forum

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Betts and Cline shared their platforms during a virtual forum hosted by the Roanoke Regional Chamber.

Coronavirus

Governor Northam says he’s recovering from COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
The first couple tested positive at the end of September after being notified about a staff member testing positive.

Politics

Recap: Second VA Senate debate

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
In the midst of high-profile national cases of officer-involved shootings, qualified immunity was a main topic of discussion.

Latest News

Politics

Gov. Northam issues flag order in observance of fallen firefighters

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
All flags are to be lowered at sunrise, Sunday, October 4 and remain at half-staff through sunset.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Politics

Senior Trump campaign staffer, former NJ Gov. Christie tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Former Governor of New Jersey, and current senior member of the Trump campaign staff, Chris Christie, announced Saturday on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Former Trump aide Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced Friday through Twitter that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

GOP Sen. Tillis of North Carolina tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
He is the second member of the Senate Judiciary Committee to test positive.

Politics

Political experts weigh in on President Trump’s COVID diagnosis

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
Friday, the President was taken to Walter Reed Military Hospital as a precaution.