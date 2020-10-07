Pulaski takes a step to revitalize downtown with a new park

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski just finished a new pocket park downtown.

It’s called Counts Crossing and was named by Tammy Parks through a naming contest.

Mayor Shannon Collins says the park is just a small part of a bigger plan to bring more businesses and people into downtown.

“You know it is a process that’s happening, you know, and I think we are on the cusp of something good. Pulaski has been waiting a long time and Pulaski’s time is coming,”said Mayor Collins.

A fun fact about the park’s name is it was chosen as a callback to Count Pulaski, the famous Revolutionary War figure after whom the town is named.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.