Pulaski takes a step to revitalize downtown with a new park
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski just finished a new pocket park downtown.
It’s called Counts Crossing and was named by Tammy Parks through a naming contest.
Mayor Shannon Collins says the park is just a small part of a bigger plan to bring more businesses and people into downtown.
“You know it is a process that’s happening, you know, and I think we are on the cusp of something good. Pulaski has been waiting a long time and Pulaski’s time is coming,”said Mayor Collins.
A fun fact about the park’s name is it was chosen as a callback to Count Pulaski, the famous Revolutionary War figure after whom the town is named.
