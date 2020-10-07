Advertisement

Pulaski takes a step to revitalize downtown with a new park

By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski just finished a new pocket park downtown.

It’s called Counts Crossing and was named by Tammy Parks through a naming contest.

Mayor Shannon Collins says the park is just a small part of a bigger plan to bring more businesses and people into downtown.

“You know it is a process that’s happening, you know, and I think we are on the cusp of something good. Pulaski has been waiting a long time and Pulaski’s time is coming,”said Mayor Collins.

A fun fact about the park’s name is it was chosen as a callback to Count Pulaski, the famous Revolutionary War figure after whom the town is named.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday, October 7 - Evening Outlook

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The weekend is looking soggy as Hurricane Delta brings rain into the region.

Economy

Federal relief packages help local organizations, families

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
A new round of COVID relief is up in the air. Those federal relief packages make a tangible difference across the region as many continue to adapt to the pandemic.

News

Virginia Kicking Game Improving

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Roanoke Tree Stewards

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Virginia Tech Preps for Weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago

Technology

Virginia Tech’s fastest supercomputer now online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janay Reece
The supercomputer’s name is Tinker Cliffs.

News

Botetourt County Library Challenges

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

2021 Ironman Registration

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Martinsville Company Looking to Hire

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Impact of Federal COVID Relief

Updated: 1 hours ago