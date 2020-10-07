Radford police hold first National Night Out

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -On Tuesday, people got a chance to engage with the Radford City Police Department at its first ever National Night Out.

The event was originally scheduled for August, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Tuesday night, kiddos got a free cup of ice cream, courtesy of the city police and sheriff’s office. But more importantly, it was a chance for the officers to engage, and to spread awareness about crime prevention.

They say because of COVID they haven’t been able to do as many outreach events as they would like to, but they’re reminding everyone they’re here for them.

“We’re people behind the badge. We are out there to connect with them and to keep the neighborhoods safe, keep them safe and give them the opportunity to come out and enjoy each other, enjoy us,” said Sgt. Emily Hite.

The event was spread out at two locations to help distance people as much as possible.

