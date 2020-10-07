Advertisement

Roanoke Co. Public Schools weighs additional in-person learning

(WDBJ)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools is exploring additional in-person learning opportunities.

The school board is set to evaluate new plans Thursday night.

Those plans would bring third graders back into the classroom full-time.

They would also provide half-day in-person “hybrid help sessions” Wednesdays for middle and high school students.

Fully virtual students would be required to lock in to their current learning plans for the rest of the fall semester.

Thursday’s meeting gets underway at 5:45 pm.

