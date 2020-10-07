Advertisement

Sunny weather continues, but tropical rain moves in this weekend

Still uncertainty on the timing and rain amounts for the weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A front will move through the area Wednesday afternoon and will be mostly dry. However, it will likely produce gusty winds as it pushes toward the southeast. Winds may top 20-25mph at times. Sunshine continues through Thursday with added clouds Friday as Delta gets closer to making landfall along the Gulf. Any impacts on our area would likely hold off until late in the weekend.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY -FRIDAY

Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week as highs climb to the upper 70s and even a few low 80s under mainly sunny skies. It will also become breezy as a dry front moves through the region. Lows hold steady in the upper 40s to low 50s.

HURRICANE DELTA IMPACTS

There’s high likelihood that remnants of Hurricane Delta will arrive late in the weekend with a soaking rain. Confidence remains lower on the specific timing and window of wettest weather.

FASTER ARRIVAL: There are several scenarios in terms of rainfall arrival times for our region. A faster set-up would bring rain into the region very late Saturday in the form of showers followed by a steady rain most of Sunday.

SLOWER ARRIVAL: A slower arrival, which is where models are trending at this point, keeps Saturday cloudy but dry and brings rain in late Sunday with a steady, soaking rain leading into Monday.

EARLY THOUGHTS ON RAINFALL: Nearly all scenarios bring a soaking rain to the area with rainfall totals topping 1-2″ in most models.

At this time, there is still quite a bit of model uncertainty regarding specific timing, so cancelling or postponing outdoor weekend plans may be premature. We should have a better idea on the weekend as we approach the middle of the week.

Models have been consistently painting a picture of significant rain from the tropics. Some areas could top 2-4".
