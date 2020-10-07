Advertisement

TAP and Dabney S. Lancaster Community College launch grant

By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - There aren’t a lot of students on campus now, but at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, they have an important message.

John Rainone, President of Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, said: “Dabney is about opportunities.”

Working with Total Action for Progress, they are applying a $1.3 million grant to help students in high-demand job programs, like nursing and commercial driver’s licenses.

“It’s a significant amount of money including stipends for the students," said Jo Nelson, Director of TAP This Valley Works. "So they’ll get an educational stipend to help pay their expenses while they’re in school in addition to getting their tuition paid.”

“Our primary goal is workforce development," said Rainone, "Is to really put people back and make their lives better.”

The grant is focused to help 120 students from the area, reaching as far as Craig County and even Greenbrier County, mainly with the secondary expenses of life while studying.

“There’s a number of things, especially during COVID, that’s causing problems like child care, the cost of child care, food and housing insecurity,” Rainone said.

“It’s a huge investment to make sure that these families truly are successful and truly turn that corner," Nelson said, "And become self-sustaining and upwardly mobile.”

Taking programs that should let them graduate into successful jobs.

Rainone said, “And I certainly expect that over 90 percent of them will be successful.”

