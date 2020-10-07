News
Weather
Sports
The New Back to School
Submit Photo or Video
Livestream
Home
News
Local
7@four
Air7
Early Years
Good News
Grown Here at Home
Open Case Virginia
Outdoors
Crime
Economy
Education
Energy
Entertainment
Health
National
Regional
Safety
Livestream
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps
SkyCams
Weather Resources
Closings
Weather Wise Guy
Sports
Friday Football Extra
Scoreboard
College
Anchor All Star
Community
Community Calendar
Birthdays
Send Us Your Birthday
Contests
Pet Stories
Your Hometown Matters
This Is Home Viewer Edition
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Coronavirus
Good News Here at Home
7 @ Four
Hometown Mentor
The New Back to School
WDBJ+
Hometown Stories Podcasts
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WZBJ24
Advertising
Public Service
Submit a Story
WDBJ7 Careers
Gray Media Group Careers
COVID-19 Map
WDBJ E-News
Nightly Spanish Newscast
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Advertisement
POLL: Who won the Vice Presidential debate?
(Carolyn Kaster/John Minchillo/ Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT
|
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
\Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.
Latest News
National
Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."
Politics
WATCH Vice Presidential debate and post-debate show on WDBJ7+
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
Pat Thomas
After the debate, check out WDBJ7 Facebook for our WDBJ7+ post-debate analysis and conversation.
Politics
Preparations underway in Salt Lake City for only vice presidential debate before elections
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
Katey Roshetko
Candidates will be separated by 12 feet and plexiglass barriers have been installed around the podiums.
Politics
Town Council candidates hold forum in Bedford
Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By
Eric Miller
The event was put on by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce and hosted by WDBJ7's Eric Miller.
Latest News
Politics
Virginia Democrats host virtual roundtable on health care
Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By
Ashley Boles
Virginia Democrats hosted a virtual round table on healthcare.
Politics
Ben Cline and Nicholas Betts participate in 6th District candidate forum
Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT
|
By
Ashley Boles
Betts and Cline shared their platforms during a virtual forum hosted by the Roanoke Regional Chamber.
Coronavirus
Governor Northam says he’s recovering from COVID-19
Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT
|
By
Pat Thomas
The first couple tested positive at the end of September after being notified about a staff member testing positive.
Politics
Recap: Second VA Senate debate
Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT
|
By
Eddie Callahan
In the midst of high-profile national cases of officer-involved shootings, qualified immunity was a main topic of discussion.
Politics
Gov. Northam issues flag order in observance of fallen firefighters
Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT
|
By
Eddie Callahan
All flags are to be lowered at sunrise, Sunday, October 4 and remain at half-staff through sunset.
National
Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens
Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.