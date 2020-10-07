Virginia democrats host virtual round table on healthcare

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats participated in a virtual round table today to address health care, especially in rural communities.

5th district Congressional candidate Dr. Cameron Webb was joined by delegate Chris Hurst, and two health care workers.

Webb talked about the healthcare sector being the largest employer in many communities in Virginia, including the 5th district.

Hurst said healthcare is one of the most important issues on the ballot for the upcoming election.

“When these hospital close, it reverberates, it’s not just a loss of healthcare access, it’s a loss of economic resources, loss of jobs, loss of a life line for an entire community," said Dr. Cameron Webb.

The group emphasized wanting to keep the affordable care act in place and the importance of having people in office who endorse public health, especially throughout the pandemic.

