Virginia Tech’s fastest supercomputer now online

By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The largest and fastest supercomputer in Virginia Tech’s history is now online.

The supercomputer’s name is Tinker Cliffs.

“Think of this as a bunch of laptops kind of hooked together, if you will, but these laptops are huge, they are on steroids," said computational and data scientist Bob Settlage.

Together the computer is 10,000 times more powerful than the average laptop.

“In comparison to the machine this new system is replacing, each machine can now run 8 times the number of tasks the previous one could,” said Systems engineer Bill Marmagas.

The computer’s power allows researchers to turn data into results faster.

“Basically, when you are doing science nowadays, you are having to compute to get to a result and an answer,” said Settlage.

The supercomputer is available to the university through its Advanced Research Computing, or ARC, a unit of the Division of Information Technology. Researchers behind the supercomputer hope it will bring Tech to the forefront of computing research.

To learn more about the Tinker Cliffs click here.

