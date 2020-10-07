Advertisement

WATCH Vice Presidential debate and post-debate show on WDBJ7+

Kamala Harris-Mike Pence
Kamala Harris-Mike Pence(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2020 Vice Presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence, the Republican, and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris, can be seen live at 9 p.m. October 7 on WDBJ7, WDBJ7 Facebook and on the below video player.

After the debate, check out WDBJ7 Facebook for our WDBJ7+ post-debate analysis and conversation.

Preparations underway in Salt Lake City for only vice presidential debate before elections

