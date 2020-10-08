Advertisement

Beautiful today with tropical rain from Delta this weekend

Clouds return by Friday with rain arriving over the weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine continues again today with added clouds Friday as Hurricane Delta gets closer to making landfall along the Gulf. Any rain would likely hold off until the weekend. We could see a few showers from Delta early Saturday, but the locally heavier rainfall moves into our region late Saturday into Sunday. We could see a few lingering showers on Monday. Clouds could hang tough even into Tuesday as we really have to wait for a cold front to move through Wednesday to kick this system out of our region.

THURSDAY -FRIDAY

Sunny skies continue Thursday with a subtle drop in temperatures behind our cool front. Afternoon highs reach the mid 70s. By Friday, we begin to see the clouds thicken as hurricane Delta moves toward the Gulf Coast. Friday will be rain-free but clouds will be on the increase with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

DELTA’S WEEKEND IMPACTS

The remnants from hurricane Delta will move inland over the weekend and approach the Tennessee and Kentucky border by Sunday spreading rain well ahead of the center.

SATURDAY: Clouds will thicken with areas of patchy drizzle and occasional showers during the first half of the day. Look for more numerous showers the later in the day we go.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain coverage will be more widespread by Saturday night and may even offer some occasional tropical downpours.

SUNDAY: A soaking rainfall is expected for everyone throughout most of Sunday as the center as Delta’s remnants move through. Some rain may fall heavily at times.

Here are some of the possible local impacts from the remnants of Delta.
Here are some of the possible local impacts from the remnants of Delta.

PROJECTED RAINFALL

At this time, we foresee widespread rainfall likely between 1-3+″ around the region with locally higher amounts along the mountains.

*Please continue to check back through the week as changes may occur with any track shifts.

Rainfall could top 1-3" as remnants of hurricane Delta arrives over the weekend.
Rainfall could top 1-3" as remnants of hurricane Delta arrives over the weekend.(WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

Rain from Delta is likely to linger until at least Monday as the remnants slowly depart. There’s nothing to push all of the moisture and clouds out until a cold front arrives Wednesday, so we remain on the unsettled side with an occasional shower again Tuesday.

After the front passes east of the area Wednesday, most models suggest the weather pattern will turn sunny and cool once again.

.

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday October 8, Morning FastCast

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Another beautiful sunny day, but all that changes this weekend as the remnants of Delta move into our region.

Forecast

Weekend turns soggy as Delta rainfall arrives

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
The forecast is full of sunshine this week, but Delta brings us tropical rain by the weekend.

Forecast

Wednesday, October 7 - Evening Outlook

Updated: 8 hours ago
The weekend is looking soggy as Hurricane Delta brings rain into the region.

Forecast

Wednesday, October 7, Morning FastCast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:46 AM EDT
Our string of beautiful weather continues as we continue to monitor Delta.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny this week, but tropical rain set to arrive this weekend

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
The forecast is full of sunshine this week, but Delta brings us wetter weather by the weekend.

Forecast

Tuesday, October 6 - Evening FastCast

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT
|
The forecast remains dry for now but we're keeping an eye on rain set to arrive over the weekend.

Forecast

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT

Forecast

Tuesday October 6, Morning FastCast

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:40 AM EDT
It looks like we'll see another beautiful sunny day across the region as we continue to track Hurricane Delta.

Forecast

Work week stays dry; Weekend could get soggy from the tropics

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
The forecast is full of sunshine this week with warming afternoon highs.

Forecast

Monday Midday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT