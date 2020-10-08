Beautiful today with tropical rain from Delta this weekend

Sunshine continues again today with added clouds Friday as Hurricane Delta gets closer to making landfall along the Gulf. Any rain would likely hold off until the weekend. We could see a few showers from Delta early Saturday, but the locally heavier rainfall moves into our region late Saturday into Sunday. We could see a few lingering showers on Monday. Clouds could hang tough even into Tuesday as we really have to wait for a cold front to move through Wednesday to kick this system out of our region.

THURSDAY -FRIDAY

Sunny skies continue Thursday with a subtle drop in temperatures behind our cool front. Afternoon highs reach the mid 70s. By Friday, we begin to see the clouds thicken as hurricane Delta moves toward the Gulf Coast. Friday will be rain-free but clouds will be on the increase with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

DELTA’S WEEKEND IMPACTS

The remnants from hurricane Delta will move inland over the weekend and approach the Tennessee and Kentucky border by Sunday spreading rain well ahead of the center.

SATURDAY: Clouds will thicken with areas of patchy drizzle and occasional showers during the first half of the day. Look for more numerous showers the later in the day we go.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain coverage will be more widespread by Saturday night and may even offer some occasional tropical downpours.

SUNDAY: A soaking rainfall is expected for everyone throughout most of Sunday as the center as Delta’s remnants move through. Some rain may fall heavily at times.

Here are some of the possible local impacts from the remnants of Delta.

PROJECTED RAINFALL

At this time, we foresee widespread rainfall likely between 1-3+″ around the region with locally higher amounts along the mountains.

*Please continue to check back through the week as changes may occur with any track shifts.

Rainfall could top 1-3" as remnants of hurricane Delta arrives over the weekend. (WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

Rain from Delta is likely to linger until at least Monday as the remnants slowly depart. There’s nothing to push all of the moisture and clouds out until a cold front arrives Wednesday, so we remain on the unsettled side with an occasional shower again Tuesday.

After the front passes east of the area Wednesday, most models suggest the weather pattern will turn sunny and cool once again.

