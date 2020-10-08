Advertisement

Bedford apartment fire ruled accidental, electrical in nature

(WDBJ7)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford fire that displaced 30 people early Sunday morning has been deemed accidental.

Just after 1 a.m. October 4, the Bedford, Forest and Montvale Fire departments responded to a 911 call about an apartment on fire at 720 Blue Ridge Avenue.

Crews quickly got the fire under control and evacuated everyone out of the building. There were no injuries.

No injuries reported after fire in Bedford

The Bedford County Fire Department said the fire was contained to one room and its contents; it did not spread throughout the building.

However, 30 people - adults and children - were displaced until the next day due to smoke spreading throughout the building.

An investigation conducted by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s office determined the cause was electrical in nature and was accidental.

