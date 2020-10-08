Advertisement

Bedford County man arrested on child pornography charges

Michael Ayers Mugshot
Michael Ayers Mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man faces child pornography charges after being arrested by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Michael Ayers, 44, is charged with possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography.

No specifics have been given by investigators about the case. Ayers is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail under no bond.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force at 434-534-9521, x231.

