Berglund Center postpones semi-annual outdoor flea market

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center’s Monster Flea Market, originally scheduled for October 10, has been postponed due to impending weather.

The center announced in September the semi-annual event would be held outdoors, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.

The semi-annual flea market will now be held Saturday, October 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature more than 200 vendors selling various types of items, and admission and parking are free to the public.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.