Berglund Center postpones semi-annual outdoor flea market

(Ashley Boles)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center’s Monster Flea Market, originally scheduled for October 10, has been postponed due to impending weather.

The center announced in September the semi-annual event would be held outdoors, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.

Berglund Center to hold semi-annual flea market outdoors

The semi-annual flea market will now be held Saturday, October 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature more than 200 vendors selling various types of items, and admission and parking are free to the public.

For more information, click here.

