Botetourt County Fire & EMS members offer fire safety prevention tips

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s national Fire Safety Prevention Week, and Botetourt County Fire and EMS members are offering tips on how to stay safe in the kitchen. That’s because this year’s theme is “serving up fire safety,” and it’s all about teaching folks how to prevent and extinguish kitchen fires.

Botetourt County Fire members say do not cook if you’re feeling sleepy or can’t focus. If a fire does start in the kitchen, you can cover it with a lid or tin pan to smother it, or you can use baking powder or a fire extinguisher to put it out.

“We want folks to know that there are things in the background that keep you safe, but there are certain things that you have to do to keep yourself safe and ultimately, some things that you can do to save yourself and others if there is a fire," Jason Ferguson, Chief of the Botetourt County Fire and EMS, said.

Ferguson says you should not pick up the pan with the fire and you should also not use water to try to put the fire out.

