Crews on scene of early morning house fire in Danville
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Fire Department is battling a house fire in Danville.
The department tweeted early Thursday morning that they responded to 530 Church Ave. off Riverside. Crews found a single story house with heavy fire coming through the roof.
The fire department said they’ll likely be on scene for several more hours.
This is a developing story. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.
