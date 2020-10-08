Crews on scene of early morning house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Fire Department is battling a house fire in Danville.

The department tweeted early Thursday morning that they responded to 530 Church Ave. off Riverside. Crews found a single story house with heavy fire coming through the roof.

DFD UPDATE: We remain on scene at the fire on Church Ave. Fire is under control but we have not yet gone inside due to structural damage. pic.twitter.com/Z0vCdcGGYK — Danville Fire Department (@DanvilleVaFire) October 8, 2020

DFD WORKING FIRE: 530 Church Ave off Riverside. One story house with heavy fire coming through the roof. All firefighters working from outside. pic.twitter.com/JwkQUTp7ik — Danville Fire Department (@DanvilleVaFire) October 8, 2020

The fire department said they’ll likely be on scene for several more hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

