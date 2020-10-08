Advertisement

Crews on scene of early morning house fire in Danville

Crews battle early morning house fire in Danville Thursday.
Crews battle early morning house fire in Danville Thursday.(Danville Fire Department)
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Fire Department is battling a house fire in Danville.

The department tweeted early Thursday morning that they responded to 530 Church Ave. off Riverside. Crews found a single story house with heavy fire coming through the roof.

The fire department said they’ll likely be on scene for several more hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harris Makes History on Stage

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Education

Substitute teacher shortages plague local districts

Updated: 6 hours ago
Franklin County schools is shifting many students to virtual learning, in part because of a substitute teacher shortage.

Good News

Roanoke’s tree stewards looking for more volunteers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Roanoke tree stewards resume work days but search for more volunteers.

Sports

Registration for Ironman 70.3 in Roanoke begins

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
The Ironman 70.3 Virginia's Blue Ridge is set to take place in 2021.

Latest News

Politics

Harris makes history on stage; Virginia Tech expert weighs in

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Wednesday’s vice presidential debate marks a milestone as the first biracial woman on a major presidential ticket took to the stage.

Forecast

Wednesday, October 7 - Evening Outlook

Updated: 10 hours ago
The weekend is looking soggy as Hurricane Delta brings rain into the region.

Economy

Federal relief packages help local organizations, families

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
A new round of COVID relief is up in the air. Those federal relief packages make a tangible difference across the region as many continue to adapt to the pandemic.

Development

Pulaski takes a step to revitalize downtown with a new park

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
Count's Crossing is downtown Pulaski's newest park.

News

Virginia Kicking Game Improving

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Roanoke Tree Stewards

Updated: 11 hours ago