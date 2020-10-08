Democratic congressional candidate Nicholas Betts speaks on healthcare, education, prior to election

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While he’s not a native Virginian, to Nicholas Betts, Virginia is home.

The 6th District candidate may be a newcomer to politics, but his experience is broad.

“Running for office, I’ve always been interested in public service, and I want to use the skill set I’ve developed, working in business, working in education, working in the legal field, to help the constituents of the 6th District," said Betts.

Betts graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University, where he met his wife Lindsey.

He went on to earn a law degree from Washington and Lee in 2019 and is currently a law clerk in Roanoke.

He says if elected, there are three major issues where he wants to see change.

“One, I think we need an affordable, low cost healthcare option. To make sure our friends, neighbors, and family members have healthcare. I think we can establish a public option that’s opt-out but gets people enrolled," said Betts.

Betts also feels strongly about making sure public K-12 education is well funded, and higher education is affordable and accessible. Right now, that means strong internet connectivity.

“Access to high speed internet is something I really hear as being a problem, talking with constituents in this district, and I want to make sure I fight for that.”

Another topic that can’t be ignored is the candidate’s response to COVID-19.

Even in the middle of a pandemic, Betts says he has visited, whether in person or virtually all 19 localities he will represent in the 6th district.

“Meeting folks, answering their emails, answering their phone calls, f elected, you know you’re able to bring their voice to Washington, I think that’s crucial, I think that’s what someone in Congress, and the House of Representatives should do, listen to constituents, and you know it can be time-consuming, but it’s very important work, and I think that’s what’s needed from somebody at that position,” said Betts.

