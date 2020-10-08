Advertisement

Democratic congressional candidate Nicholas Betts speaks on healthcare, education, prior to election

Nicholas Betts is looking to become a U.S Representative in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District
Nicholas Betts and his wife, Lindsey. The two met at VCU.
Nicholas Betts and his wife, Lindsey. The two met at VCU.(Ashley Boles)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While he’s not a native Virginian, to Nicholas Betts, Virginia is home.

The 6th District candidate may be a newcomer to politics, but his experience is broad.

“Running for office, I’ve always been interested in public service, and I want to use the skill set I’ve developed, working in business, working in education, working in the legal field, to help the constituents of the 6th District," said Betts.

Betts graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University, where he met his wife Lindsey.

He went on to earn a law degree from Washington and Lee in 2019 and is currently a law clerk in Roanoke.

He says if elected, there are three major issues where he wants to see change.

“One, I think we need an affordable, low cost healthcare option. To make sure our friends, neighbors, and family members have healthcare. I think we can establish a public option that’s opt-out but gets people enrolled," said Betts.

Betts also feels strongly about making sure public K-12 education is well funded, and higher education is affordable and accessible. Right now, that means strong internet connectivity.

“Access to high speed internet is something I really hear as being a problem, talking with constituents in this district, and I want to make sure I fight for that.”

Another topic that can’t be ignored is the candidate’s response to COVID-19.

Even in the middle of a pandemic, Betts says he has visited, whether in person or virtually all 19 localities he will represent in the 6th district.

“Meeting folks, answering their emails, answering their phone calls, f elected, you know you’re able to bring their voice to Washington, I think that’s crucial, I think that’s what someone in Congress, and the House of Representatives should do, listen to constituents, and you know it can be time-consuming, but it’s very important work, and I think that’s what’s needed from somebody at that position,” said Betts.

Nicholas Betts is running against incumbent Ben Cline. You can learn more about Cline here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Rep. Ben Cline weighs in on COVID-19, education, prior to election

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
We sit down with Rep. Ben Cline prior to the election.

Politics

Harris makes history on stage; Virginia Tech expert weighs in

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Wednesday’s vice presidential debate marks a milestone as the first biracial woman on a major presidential ticket took to the stage.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: 19 hours ago
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Politics

WATCH Vice Presidential debate and post-debate show on WDBJ7+

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
After the debate, check out WDBJ7 Facebook for our WDBJ7+ post-debate analysis and conversation.

Latest News

Politics

Preparations underway in Salt Lake City for only vice presidential debate before elections

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:55 AM EDT
|
By Katey Roshetko
Candidates will be separated by 12 feet and plexiglass barriers have been installed around the podiums.

Politics

Town Council candidates hold forum in Bedford

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT
|
By Eric Miller
The event was put on by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce and hosted by WDBJ7's Eric Miller.

Politics

Virginia Democrats host virtual roundtable on health care

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
Virginia Democrats hosted a virtual round table on healthcare.

Politics

Ben Cline and Nicholas Betts participate in 6th District candidate forum

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
Betts and Cline shared their platforms during a virtual forum hosted by the Roanoke Regional Chamber.

Coronavirus

Governor Northam says he’s recovering from COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
The first couple tested positive at the end of September after being notified about a staff member testing positive.

Politics

Recap: Second VA Senate debate

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
In the midst of high-profile national cases of officer-involved shootings, qualified immunity was a main topic of discussion.