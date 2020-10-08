Advertisement

Feeding Southwest Virginia receives 20,000 pound donation

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Feeding Southwest Virginia’s mission of feeding people in need throughout our region just got a whole lot easier.

Thursday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints traveled all the way from Utah to donate 20,000 pounds of food.

This is their third donation recently, totaling nearly 113,000 pounds in all.

“It’s been very difficult to find donated food right now, the supply chain is very challenging, and so to have product and to have partners like Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and for them to think of us during this time is awesome," said Feeding Southwest Virginia President and CEO Pam Irvine.

The church has been working with the food bank for the past 11 years.

This is their largest donation to date and they promised even more is coming soon.

