Advertisement

Harris makes history on stage, Virginia Tech expert weighs in

Wednesday’s vice presidential debate marks a milestone as the first biracial woman on a major presidential ticket took to the stage.
Wednesday’s vice presidential debate marks a milestone as the first biracial woman on a major presidential ticket took to the stage.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG Va. (WDBJ) -Wednesday’s vice presidential debate marks a milestone as the first biracial woman on a major presidential ticket took to the stage.

Brandy Faulkner is a professor of black studies and political science at Virginia Tech. She said this is history-making, but not as significant as it would be under more normal conditions.

“I think if we were in any other time it would mean more,” Faulkner said.

She says other big national circumstances are overshadowing this historic moment.

“I don’t think it would have that level of limitation if we weren’t in the current environment,” Faulkner said. “I think you would see far more enthusiasm for Kamala and for the significance that her presence will bring to this debate.”

Faulkner calls it ‘limited excitement’ as coronavirus and national violence shift the spotlight.

“All of those things are going to weigh far more than just seeing Kamala Harris on stage,” she said. “We have some very real and serious issues that people are demanding policy action on so I think we are beyond the point of just being able to celebrate Kamala on stage.”

Faulkner says the real story will come after the debate as we start to investigate what voters thought.

She says Harris faces more scrutiny because of her gender and race, but she has worked very hard to get to her position.

“Hopefully we will move toward a point in our public discourse where that is acceptable and she will not be branded as playing the race card if she brings it up or trying to take advantage of her sex,” Faulkner said. “We just aren’t there yet and we should be.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday, October 7 - Evening Outlook

Updated: 3 hours ago
The weekend is looking soggy as Hurricane Delta brings rain into the region.

Economy

Federal relief packages help local organizations, families

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
A new round of COVID relief is up in the air. Those federal relief packages make a tangible difference across the region as many continue to adapt to the pandemic.

Development

Pulaski takes a step to revitalize downtown with a new park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
Count's Crossing is downtown Pulaski's newest park.

News

Virginia Kicking Game Improving

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Roanoke Tree Stewards

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Virginia Tech Preps for Weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago

Technology

Virginia Tech’s fastest supercomputer now online

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
The supercomputer’s name is Tinker Cliffs.

News

Botetourt County Library Challenges

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

2021 Ironman Registration

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Martinsville Company Looking to Hire

Updated: 4 hours ago