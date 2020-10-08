Advertisement

KidsCast Episode 8: Let’s Dance!

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7+ KidsCast is a show just for kids! It features the latest news in a kid-friendly format, a virtual field trip, a craft or activity and a lesson from Weather Wise Guy Brent Watts!

In Episode 8 of WDBJ7+ KidsCast, in addition to some kid-friendly headlines, we’re enjoying story time with Kimberly McBroom, we’re going on a virtual field trip to Star City School of Ballet where we do some stretching exercises together. After that, Weather Wise Guy shows us similarities between ballerinas and tornadoes. And then it’s craft time! We’re making leaping dancers out of paper cups with Ms. Lauren of Kidable Therapy.

Do you have a question for Weather Wise Guy? Send us an email with a letter or a video question for Brent Watts to WDBJ7Plus@wdbj7.com

We may read your question or play a video of your question during an episode!

Join us every Tuesday on Facebook for a live WDBJ7+ KidsCast episode.

Watch previous WDBJ7+ KidsCast episodes here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

