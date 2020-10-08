Advertisement

New cases of COVID-19 in Virginia more than triple; hospitalizations are down

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 155,535 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Thursday, October 8, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 153,691 reported Wednesday, an 1,844-case increase, which is a much larger increase than the 509 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

2,189,272 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.8 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as the number reported Wednesday.

8,578 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,328 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,303 reported Wednesday.

[Virginia Department of Health launches Pandemic Metrics Dashboard]

933 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 1,003 reported Wednesday. 18,278 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

“Snow days” may be voted out in Botetourt County

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Eric Miller
The school board will vote on the proposal during its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

National

Veterans struggle with unemployment, health concerns amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Veterans are grappling with unemployment and health concerns as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Coronavirus

Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.

National

Vice presidential debate wrap

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in one and only VP debate this election cycle.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Many families are still wondering how the scary holiday will look this year.

Education

Lynchburg City School Board says going back five days a week ‘a stretch’

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
More kids returned to Lynchburg City schools Tuesday.

Coronavirus

How to celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The CDC is urging Americans to celebrate Halloween safely to limit exposure and slow the spread of COVID-19, but many families are still wondering how this holiday will look this year.

Coronavirus

Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100M

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.

Economy

COVID gathering restrictions make Dawgs’ season, other Berglund Center events too costly

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
The Dawgs announced they have opted out of this year’s Southern Professional Hockey League season.

Education

Roanoke Co. Public Schools weighs additional in-person learning

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
The school board is set to evaluate new plans Thursday night.