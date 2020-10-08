New River Health District to offer free seasonal flu vaccines at a drive thru clinic

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District will offer free seasonal flu vaccines at a special drive-thru clinic starting next week.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, the director of the New River Health District said the ‘drive-thru’ approach is an efficient way to vaccinate many people in a short time.

The health district even doubled their vaccine supply anticipating more people will get vaccinated.

Dr. Bissell says it is important to get a flu shot this year due to COVID and the possibility of both viruses being in our communities at the same time.

“We really don’t want to have a flu epidemic on top of the COVID pandemic so anything we can do to prevent influenza is going to make it easier you know to navigate the next couple of months,” said Dr. Bissell.

Vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to those ages eight and up.

Health officials say it’s best to wear clothing that is loose around the arm so that a public health nurse can administer flu shot in the upper arm, and so you will not have to leave the comfort and convenience of your car. Dr. Bissell also said wear a mask if you plan to attend.

Here is a list of the upcoming drive thru flu clinics:

· Wednesday, October 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blacksburg High School

· Thursday, October 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Floyd County Recreation Center Ball Field (Park Drive, off Route 8 near the Floyd town limit)

Planning is also underway for drive thru clinics in Pulaski and Giles counties.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.