Pedestrian, hit in Pittsylvania traffic in September, dies

Police lights
Police lights(KAIT-TV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman hit in traffic in September in Pittsylvania County has died from her injuries.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash, which happened shortly after midnight September 5 on Route 29, just north of Galveston Road.

Valaurie Goodman, 26, of Gladys, was walking across the road and was hit by the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver was not hurt, and police say no charges are pending.

