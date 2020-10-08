Pittsylvania Co. crash leaves one person dead

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash left one person dead in Pittsylvania County.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday on Route 746.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma was going north, crossed the center line, overcorrected, then overturned. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

61-year-old Danny Hundley, of Danville, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

