Registration for Ironman 70.3 in Roanoke begins

By Ashley Boles
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you didn’t get a chance to register for the Ironman 70.3 that was set to take place in Roanoke over the summer, there’s still time.

The race was rescheduled for Sunday, June 6, 2021, due to the pandemic.

While many racers elected to have their registration carry over to the new year, there are some spots available.

The Ironman organization has held several events successfully throughout the year, with social distancing in mind.

According to Catherine Fox with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, 2021 will be just the start of Ironman races here.

“We do have a relationship that we built with ironman and we’re not just looking at it being for 21, but for 22, and 23, and we do know that they have other events that they host and we’re looking to be a part of that family of events,” said Fox.

