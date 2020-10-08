Advertisement

Rep. Ben Cline weighs in on COVID-19, education, prior to election

Cline is running for reelection for Virginia’s 6th Congressional District
Ben Cline is posed with his wife, and twin daughters. The family currently resides in Botetourt County.
Ben Cline is posed with his wife, and twin daughters. The family currently resides in Botetourt County.(Ashley Boles)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Incumbent Ben Cline has been around politics for most of his adult life, beginning in 1994 when he began working for his predecessor, Bob Goodlatte.

But even with his time spent in our nation’s capital, he says Virginia will always be home.

“I grew up here in the Shenandoah Valley, met my wife here who grew up here, we have our twin daughters, we live in Botetourt County now," said Republican Ben Cline, who’s running for reelection in the 6th Congressional District race.

Throughout the last two years, Cline says he’s pleased with what Congress has been able to accomplish, and wants to continue in his position, especially as we continue through the pandemic.

“Rapidly get the research into place, for a vaccine, and continuing, even today, trying to get, help passed through Congress for help for families, for small businesses, here in the 6th District," said Cline.

Serving as a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Education and Labor committee, Cline has previous experience as an attorney and small business owner.

One of his priorities within the realm of education is getting kids back in the classroom for face-to-face learning.

'What helps our kids grow and learn isn’t learned through book learning, it’s learned through interaction with other kids, and so to get the schools back open and help, whether it’s through liability reform to make sure schools are protected from law suits or protecting direct financial assistance, which we’ve done as well."

But according to Cline, it starts with having a knowledgeable in-between to help communicate the wants and needs of the 6th District.

“People are so frustrated with the way Washington works, the way government works, they really just need answers to a lot of the questions are hoping someone can get in there and fight for them, and so I want to be that advocate," said Cline.

Cline’s opponent is Democrat Nicholas Betts. You can learn more about him here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Democratic congressional candidate Nicholas Betts speaks on healthcare, education, prior to election

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Nicholas Betts shares is looking to become a U.S Representative in Virginia's 6th Congressional District.

Politics

Harris makes history on stage; Virginia Tech expert weighs in

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Wednesday’s vice presidential debate marks a milestone as the first biracial woman on a major presidential ticket took to the stage.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: 19 hours ago
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Politics

WATCH Vice Presidential debate and post-debate show on WDBJ7+

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
After the debate, check out WDBJ7 Facebook for our WDBJ7+ post-debate analysis and conversation.

Latest News

Politics

Preparations underway in Salt Lake City for only vice presidential debate before elections

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:55 AM EDT
|
By Katey Roshetko
Candidates will be separated by 12 feet and plexiglass barriers have been installed around the podiums.

Politics

Town Council candidates hold forum in Bedford

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT
|
By Eric Miller
The event was put on by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce and hosted by WDBJ7's Eric Miller.

Politics

Virginia Democrats host virtual roundtable on health care

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
Virginia Democrats hosted a virtual round table on healthcare.

Politics

Ben Cline and Nicholas Betts participate in 6th District candidate forum

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
Betts and Cline shared their platforms during a virtual forum hosted by the Roanoke Regional Chamber.

Coronavirus

Governor Northam says he’s recovering from COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
The first couple tested positive at the end of September after being notified about a staff member testing positive.

Politics

Recap: Second VA Senate debate

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
In the midst of high-profile national cases of officer-involved shootings, qualified immunity was a main topic of discussion.