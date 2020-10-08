Rep. Ben Cline weighs in on COVID-19, education, prior to election

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Incumbent Ben Cline has been around politics for most of his adult life, beginning in 1994 when he began working for his predecessor, Bob Goodlatte.

But even with his time spent in our nation’s capital, he says Virginia will always be home.

“I grew up here in the Shenandoah Valley, met my wife here who grew up here, we have our twin daughters, we live in Botetourt County now," said Republican Ben Cline, who’s running for reelection in the 6th Congressional District race.

Throughout the last two years, Cline says he’s pleased with what Congress has been able to accomplish, and wants to continue in his position, especially as we continue through the pandemic.

“Rapidly get the research into place, for a vaccine, and continuing, even today, trying to get, help passed through Congress for help for families, for small businesses, here in the 6th District," said Cline.

Serving as a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Education and Labor committee, Cline has previous experience as an attorney and small business owner.

One of his priorities within the realm of education is getting kids back in the classroom for face-to-face learning.

'What helps our kids grow and learn isn’t learned through book learning, it’s learned through interaction with other kids, and so to get the schools back open and help, whether it’s through liability reform to make sure schools are protected from law suits or protecting direct financial assistance, which we’ve done as well."

But according to Cline, it starts with having a knowledgeable in-between to help communicate the wants and needs of the 6th District.

“People are so frustrated with the way Washington works, the way government works, they really just need answers to a lot of the questions are hoping someone can get in there and fight for them, and so I want to be that advocate," said Cline.

Cline’s opponent is Democrat Nicholas Betts. You can learn more about him here.

