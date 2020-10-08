Advertisement

Salvation Army debuts virtual Red Kettle campaign

The Salvation Army has created a virtual Red Kettle campaign due to coronavirus impacts. They still plan to have in-person campaign spots this holiday season.
The Salvation Army has created a virtual Red Kettle campaign due to coronavirus impacts. They still plan to have in-person campaign spots this holiday season.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army of Lynchburg says they’re adjusting for the upcoming holiday season.

The Red Kettle campaign helps bring money into the organization.

Due to coronavirus, they expect a lower amount of volunteers to help with that.

Those who choose to help in person will be equipped with personal protective equipment.

They’ve also launched their first-ever virtual Red Kettle campaign to help with the effort.

“We are offering an online Red Kettle option for those who are immunocompromised, at-risk or just aren’t as comfortable ringing in person," said Hannah Wallace, volunteer and special events coordinator.

They hope to raise $175,000 in this year’s campaign.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

