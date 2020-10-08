Advertisement

“Snow days” may be voted out in Botetourt County

(KOTA)
By Eric Miller
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Public School Board is considering getting rid of many students' favorite days of the year, snow days.

With virtual learning now nearly universal, county officials think they can replace snow days with online learning days.

The school board will vote on the proposal during its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

