UVA Health at forefront of COVID antibody research

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - In light of President Trump’s treatment of COVID-19, an antibody cocktail produced by Regeneron is getting a lot of attention.

The University of Virginia is at the forefront of researching that very cocktail, which was given to the President along with Remdesivir and Dexamethasone.

“We know the antibody cocktail works to treat COVID-19 and that’s why President Trump received it last week, what we don’t know and what we’ll test is will it actually work to prevent the infection," said Dr. William Petri at the University of Virginia.

UVA is one of 100 sites across the country which will work with 2,000 people who have been recently exposed to COVID.

40 of those people will come from Central Virginia and will either receive the antibodies or a placebo.

Petri says antibodies given to COVID patients have proven to reduce the days symptoms are present from 13 to eight.

They are hopeful this research provides a positive path forward for treatment as well as a vaccine.

“It’s encouraging that the antibody that President Trump received works to treat COVID-19 because that tells us that we’re designing the vaccines in the right way, and I fully expect likely within a month we’ll hear the first successful results of a vaccine," said Petri.

Doctors do not anticipate any long-term side effects of this antibody treatment.

Once this study is complete, likely in about a month, Regeneron will apply for an emergency use permit from the FDA.

