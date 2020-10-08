Advertisement

Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association showcases coronavirus trends

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said hospitals across Virginia are projected to lose $3 billion by the end of the year.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association made a virtual presentation Thursday.

They showcased statewide trends related to coronavirus hospitalizations from earlier this year.

From April to June, Virginia saw about 8,700 people hospitalized because of the virus.

And as we reported, Northern Virginia took the hardest hit in that time frame.

“You can start to see the Central Virginia region developing some deeper red spots as well," said David Vaamonde, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data analytics vice president.

The data shows older Virginians being most affected, with the average age of someone staying in a hospital being 68.

“We have an average length of stay in the hospital of approximately two weeks," said Vaamonde.

When looking at race, the data shows white and Black Virginians were hospitalized the most.

“Now mind you that this is our race distribution for hospitalized patients, so it does not represent all COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth," said Vaamonde.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been over 155,000 cases of coronavirus in Virginia so far.

The pandemic is also causing a financial hit, with hospitals across the state expected to lose more than $3 billion by the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

