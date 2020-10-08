Advertisement

Virginia lawmakers on both sides of the aisle support another COVID stimulus package

Reps. Griffith and Cline and Sen. Kaine discuss potential for another round of COVID stimulus payments.
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The President this week caused a bit of confusion surrounding a new COVID stimulus package after first cutting off negotiations with top Democrats until after the election, and then appearing to back track on Twitter.

He is now calling for $25 billion in airline support, $135 billion in paycheck protection for small businesses, and $1,200 stimulus checks for citizens.

Congressmen Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith both want to see another stimulus package and say it should be a bipartisan issue, not a political bargaining chip.

“When we’re in the middle of a pandemic and you see the people in need, they need food, they need healthcare, they need medicine, they need the basics, we need to put politics aside," said Cline, (R) VA 6th District.

“We all need to be working together.  The CARES package that we did in March was a great bipartisan effort," said Griffith, (R) VA 9th District.

Senator Tim Kaine (D) also wants to see another round of COVID relief, but is uncertain that will happen before the election.

“It’s imperative that we find a next package.  My belief is that we will, but it will be a package that we work on in November and December," said Kaine.

The President says there is enough CARES Act funding left over for airline support and paycheck protection.

Currently, more than 33,000 airline workers are facing furloughs.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she will not support airline relief without a broader stimulus package in place.

