Bedford County Public Schools sends letter advocating for removal of restrictions to solar projects

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Public Schools sent a letter to support removal of restrictions to solar projects.

That letter was sent to a representative as part of negotiations with Appalachian Power.

In that letter, they advocate for removing barriers to installing solar panels at their buildings.

They’re asking that solar net metering caps either be raised or eliminated altogether.

They say removing those barriers could help open up paths to installing solar energy in the future.

