Botetourt School Board votes to change “snow day” language on its calendar

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Public Schools board has approved a motion that will change language on its calendar. It has the potential to give the system more leeway when it comes to snow days.

The board says Thursday night’s vote does not eliminate snow days from the calendar. But it is designed to give them an opportunity to turn a snow day into a virtual learning day if they need to.

They are not quite sure what that would look like. But they say folks who do not have access to internet would still be able to take part in virtual learning snow days, with assignments that could be done offline.

