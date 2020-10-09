Advertisement

Botetourt School Board votes to change “snow day” language on its calendar

(WSAW)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Public Schools board has approved a motion that will change language on its calendar. It has the potential to give the system more leeway when it comes to snow days.

The board says Thursday night’s vote does not eliminate snow days from the calendar. But it is designed to give them an opportunity to turn a snow day into a virtual learning day if they need to.

They are not quite sure what that would look like. But they say folks who do not have access to internet would still be able to take part in virtual learning snow days, with assignments that could be done offline.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Shooting that injured teen Monday believed to be drive-by

Updated: moments ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The shooting took place on 9th Street about 1:15 in the morning.

Crime

Man featured in ‘Tiger King' facing wildlife trafficking charges in VA

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
‘Doc’ Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, and Keith Wilson, owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park, have been indicted on multiple charges.

Entertainment

Elmwood on Ice canceled for 2020 season

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Downtown Roanoke, Inc. hopes to find a new location for the winter attraction by the 2021 season.

Crime

Three arrested in connection with Lynchburg grand larceny

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
An investigation uncovered multiple large stolen items including two motorcycles, a vehicle, a firearm, checkbooks and a debit card.

Latest News

News

Hometown Eats-County Smoak

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Number of new Virginia cases drops, hospitalizations up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The large case count reported Thursday included 689 cases that should have been reported Wednesday.

News

Profile: 6th Congressional District Candidate Betts

Updated: 2 hours ago

Fire

Start of fall fire season prompts landowners to take extra steps to protect homes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Oct. 5-9 is National Fire Safety and Prevention Week

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 9, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Fire Safety Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko reports.