Celebrity chef takes over menu at Blacksburg’s Black Hen and Bar Blue

Torrece ‘Chef T’ Gregoire from Hell’s Kitchen Fame is cooking up some picturesque dishes at Blacksburg’s Black Hen and Bar Blue.
Torrece 'Chef T' Gregoire from Hell's Kitchen Fame is cooking up some picturesque dishes at Blacksburg's Black Hen and Bar Blue.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -A celebrity chef is taking over the menu at one hometown restaurant.

Torrece ‘Chef T’ Gregoire from Hell’s Kitchen Fame is cooking up some picturesque dishes at Blacksburg’s Black Hen and Bar Blue.

She joined the team as a chef consultant about three weeks ago and plans to cook up a different menu each week.

Chef T says she’s a champion of sustainability, connecting food to farmer to restaurant to customer, and completing that circle she says is the reason why she cooks.

“I can’t turn down a good offer when it comes to cooking good food and being able to put in my passion to get my craft out there and I leave a piece of my soul on every plate,” Gregorie said. “An audience that is willing and appreciative of that, I’m down.”

She’s staying put here for now, but her goal is to eventually open up another restaurant of her own.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

