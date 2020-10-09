Advertisement

COVID-19: Number of new Virginia cases drops, hospitalizations up

(MGM)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 156,649 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Friday, October 9, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 155,535 reported Thursday, an 1,114-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 1,844 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

The large case count reported Thursday included 689 cases that should have been reported Wednesday, according to VDH, but were not because of a surveillance system reporting issue.

2,219,510 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.8 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as the percentage much of the rest of the week.

8,721 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,344 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,328 reported Thursday.

963 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 933 reported Thursday. 18,336 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How COVID-19 ordinance complaints, violations are handled and what to do if you see one

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
We’re trying to get a better understanding of what happened last weekend when a business appeared to be in violation of the Blacksburg’s COVID-19 ordinance.

Education

Roanoke County Public Schools launches COVID-19 Dashboard

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Roanoke County Public Schools has launched a COVID-19 dashboard to help keep parents, students and staff informed about confirmed coronavirus cases.

National Politics

Trump refuses virtual debate, goes after Harris

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The future of this election's presidential debates is unclear as Trump and Biden disagree over appearing in a virtual event.

Coronavirus

Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association showcases coronavirus trends

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Over 155,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Virginia.

Latest News

Health

New River Health District to offer free seasonal flu vaccines at drive-thru clinic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
Dr. Bissell says it is important to get a flu shot this year due to COVID and the possibility of both viruses being in communities at the same time.

Coronavirus

UVA Health at forefront of COVID antibody research

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
UVA is one of 100 sites across the country which will work with 2,000 people who have been recently exposed to COVID.

Coronavirus

‘We were rooting for her’: Nurse dies from COVID-19 complications after long battle

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Friends, loved ones and colleagues are mourning the death of a Southern California nurse who died from COVID-19 complications this week.

Coronavirus

US could have enough COVID vaccine for everyone by March, April

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed is tasked with the goal of producing 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus

HHS secretary says COVID vaccine available for every American by April 2021

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
HHS Sec. Alex Azar: "We project having enough for every American who wants a vaccine by March to April 2021."

Education

Governor announces additional federal money for schools

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Northam said the extra money would be used to help schools pay for testing supplies, personal protective equipment and technology needed for virtual learning.