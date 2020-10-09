Advertisement

Danville City Jail gives update on status of inmate, staff COVID-19 tests

Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul has released an updated account as of Oct. 9 on results after it was announced on October 5 that all inmates were scheduled to be tested for COVID-19
(KMVT)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul has released an updated account as of Oct. 9 on results after it was announced October 5 that all inmates were scheduled to be tested for COVID-19.

The facility, which houses around 253 inmates with numbers that may fluctuate from day to day, currently has a total of 87 positive cases, according to the sheriff. There have been 140 negative tests, and a group of 22 inmates who refused to be tested.

A total of 13 staff members have tested positive for the virus, with another 17 producing negative results. There are more tests still pending.

