Danville City Jail gives update on status of inmate, staff COVID-19 tests

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul has released an updated account as of Oct. 9 on results after it was announced October 5 that all inmates were scheduled to be tested for COVID-19.

The facility, which houses around 253 inmates with numbers that may fluctuate from day to day, currently has a total of 87 positive cases, according to the sheriff. There have been 140 negative tests, and a group of 22 inmates who refused to be tested.

A total of 13 staff members have tested positive for the virus, with another 17 producing negative results. There are more tests still pending.

Check back with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.