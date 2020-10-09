Elmwood on Ice canceled for 2020 season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s annual Elmwood on Ice event will not be taking place this winter. Downtown Roanoke, Inc. made the announcement Friday.

The organization said it realized the location at Elmwood Park is no longer suitable, as a need for increased space was noted.

Now that the weather is turning colder and the holiday season is quickly approaching, we wanted to provide an update on... Posted by Downtown Roanoke, Inc. on Friday, October 9, 2020

The layout of the park does not allow for the rink or other amenities to be expanded; therefore, at the end of the last season, the organization decided to search for a new downtown location.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Downtown Roanoke, Inc. said the search has taken a back seat. The organization said it hopes to find a suitable location and bring back the ice rink for the 2021 season.

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. also said it is working to put together its Dickens of a Christmas event in a way that allows people to safely celebrate the holiday season, while supporting downtown businesses.

