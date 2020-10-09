Franklin County sees ‘concerning’ rise in COVID-19 cases over last nine days

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County released a call for action to its citizens Monday amidst a rise over the last two weeks in coronavirus cases.

County officials call the rise of 100 new cases over the last nine days “a concerning increase in such a short timeframe.” There are approximately 471 current positive COVID-19 cases within the county, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Citizens are reminded of important health procedures, including:

"• Wearing a mask or face covering

• Exercising Social Distancing of at least 6 feet

• Washing hands often with soap (preferably 20 or more second duration)

• Avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

• Staying home if you are sick

• Avoiding large groups of persons

• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces"

Click here for more on Franklin County’s COVID-19 response.

