Get paid $1,000 to watch 24 hours of horror movies this Halloween

The person will also get a $50 Starbucks gift card to keep them awake for the movie marathon.
(WSAW)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Halloween is only three weeks away and many people are ringing in the spooky season with horror movies.

CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com partnered to pay one lucky horror film fan $1,000 to watch a non-stop, 24-hour marathon on a streaming service of their choice.

The winner will have to watch the horror film marathon and tweet updates about their experience. The person will also get a $50 Starbucks gift card to keep them awake for the movie marathon.

To be eligible, participants must be 18-year-old and eligible to work in the U.S.

To apply fill out the online application.

