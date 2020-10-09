How COVID-19 ordinance complaints, violations are handled and what to do if you see one

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -We’re trying to get a better understanding of what happened last weekend when a business appeared to be in violation of Blacksburg’s COVID-19 ordinance.

WDBJ7′s Jen Cardone snapped this picture when she passed by the Melody Hookah Lounge Friday night. In the picture it appears people are unmasked and within close proximity of each other.

“The COVID-19 ordinances are obviously new, so we’re kind of learning as we go along,” said New River Health District Director Noelle Bissell.

The health department said they got four complaints about the Melody Hookah Lounge in August, then nothing else until we sent them the picture.

“We can’t rely on someone calling after the fact or sending a picture which can be somewhat misleading,” Bissell said.

“I do want you to report it and I do want you to report it when it’s going on,” said Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson.

Wilson said it’s important you call their admin line so they can intervene right away and the incident can be completely documented. He said on weekends officers are on standby along Main St. and would be willing to check on something that you might see that looks like it is violating the ordinance.

“Both times we’ve had to deal with them they’ve expressed a misunderstanding of the rules that they have to follow, but they immediately say we’ll fix it, we’ll retrain our staff, we’ll talk to ownership,” Wilson said. “That way we can tell you too that was a momentary lapse. Within five minutes it was gone. If not, it’s completely documented and the paperwork trail starts immediately.”

The chief says moments like these are unplanned, and when they do step in the business owners are very receptive. In this case, the health department said there is a language barrier. They have been working closely with the business on education since our report Saturday morning.

“We really want to be about education and reducing risk than enforcement,” Bissell said.

Bissell said agencies like ABC, DEQ and law enforcement all work together when they get a complaint about a business.

“There is no specific defined number of times that someone violates [the ordinance], but certainly repetitive violations, if we can ensure that they do understand the ordinance and what they’re doing in violation, then that’s when we would go ahead and take an enforcement option,” Bissell said.

We spoke to one of the owners off camera who said things are usually very quiet at the business. After working with the health department they have added additional signage, they are banning dancing and you must purchase a hookah if you want to enter.

The owner said on Friday night a group of people came in and didn’t purchase anything when they visited. If you visit this upcoming weekend they will be adhering to the ordinance.

“That’s the kind of attitude that you can work with,” Wilson said. “If they were blatantly just throwing it out there every day of the week we would have to use the enforcement tools that we have.”

As COVID fatigue sets in, Bissell and Wilson said it’s important we don’t let our guard down. They both acknowledge people are feeling it throughout the New River Valley.

“I think everyone kind of hoped summer would make it go away and it’s hard to fathom being in a pandemic when the weather’s beautiful and we have all kinds of opportunities,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he has noticed people are relaxing where they are gathering and when they are wearing a mask, but they must remain vigilant.

