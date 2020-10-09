Advertisement

Hurricane Delta: FEMA deploys additional workers, resources to Gulf Coast

A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)
A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly 500 additional federal responders have been deployed to the Gulf Coast to assist in the response to Hurricane Delta.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been authorized by President Trump to provide personnel and emergency protective measures to several counties and parishes in Louisiana and Mississippi. FEMA says a request from Alabama is currently under review.

According to the agency, FEMA has pre-staged over 5 million meals, more than 4.5 million liters of bottled water, and more than 270 generators. Blankets, tarps, roof sheeting, and cots are also available to each affected state, based on need and requests to the agency.

“FEMA has been in Louisiana for months,” said Assistant Administrator for FEMA’s Field Operations Division John Rabin. “Since Hurricane Laura hit almost 6 weeks ago, we have had a significant presence of FEMA employees to help respond to and recover from Laura.”

Experts are calling this a record setting hurricane season. For the sixth time, people in Louisiana are fleeing their homes while emergency officials ramp up response efforts. Hurricane Delta is expected to hit areas that have already been ravaged by Hurricane Laura in August. Local officials are also under the pressure of balancing evacuations and the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of challenges that we’ve seen during this hurricane season,” said Rabin. “The biggest one is ‘how do we operate in a covid environment?’ We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them recover in an environment that is challenging.”

Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening. For information on how to apply for FEMA assistance, you can visit FEMA.gov.

